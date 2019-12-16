Catherine Zeta-Jones' two children are incredibly close, and on Monday her son Dylan couldn't hide his joy after finally being reunited with his younger sister Carys after time apart. The teenager took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the pair together having met up in Capetown, South Africa, and wrote in the caption: "Best friends united!!" Dylan had travelled to Capetown where his little sister had already been staying, and she was just as thrilled to see him. On her own Instagram account, the budding model shared the same picture of herself and Dylan, and wrote: "My brother and best friend is here! How I've missed you!"

Dylan and Carys have both been very busy over the past few months. In between her studies, Carys has been travelling around the world to destinations including Cuba and Italy – where she worked for Fendi on a fashion campaign with her famous mum. Dylan, meanwhile, has been studying at Brown University in Rhode Island, having started his second year there in September. Now back for the Christmas holidays, he is no doubt looking forward to spending quality time with his family.

Dylan is currently in second year at Brown University - and Catherine went to visit him recently

It is thought that Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas are also out in South Africa with their children. Carys broke up for the school holidays on Friday and was the star of her school concert which took place over the weekend. Proud mum Catherine shared a video on Instagram of her daughter singing on the stage, and wrote: "Schools out! Great job at the end of term concert Carys!" Catherine and Michael are no strangers to spending the festive season abroad. Last December, the family went on a trip of a lifetime around India, which included visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Catherine adores spending time with her teenagers and is incredibly proud of them. The star opened up about motherhood while talking to Today, and said: "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness. It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."

