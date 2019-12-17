Charley Webb has so much to do before Christmas! Not only does she have the house to prepare before the big day, but she is also in the search of the perfect birthday present for her son Bowie, who turns four on 18 December. The Emmerdale actress is currently facing a dilemma as she is having trouble finding the gift her little boy wants – a Henry Danger costume – and so enlisted the help of fellow parents on social media on Monday evening. On Instagram, the star wrote: "Searched for a Henry Danger costume everywhere for Bowie's birthday. They are all in America. Anyone know where to get one? Probably not, but still, worth the ask." Many parents pointed Charley in the direction of Amazon, where they are currently selling Henry Danger pyjamas, but the star later explained that it was only the costume that her son wants. With just a day to go until her little boy's big day, let's hope Charley manages to track down the costume for him to wear on his birthday!

Charley is a doting mum to Bowie, as well as sons Buster, eight, and five-month-old baby son Ace, who she shares with Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden. The star has been on maternity leave since the summer, with her character Debbie Dingle having been temporarily written out to move to Scotland. During her time off work, Charley has been keeping in regular contact with her co-stars, and regularly meets up with her on-screen mum, Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle in the ITV soap. She has also been seeing a lot of her on-screen daughter Katie Hill, who plays Sarah Sugden in the show.

Charley has been incredibly honest about motherhood on social media, especially since the arrival of baby Ace. The 31-year-old has been sharing regular updates of her postpartum journey and recently admitted that she has found the jump from having two to three children a challenge. At the beginning of December, she shared a photo of all three of her sons and wrote in the caption: "Don’t often manage to get a picture of all 3. It’s my favourite one yet. I’ve found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don’t mind saying it. I think sometimes people aren’t honest enough about how full-on it is. With one, two, three, four, however many you’ve got. It’s ok to admit that being a mum (or a dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion. I often look at people's Instagrams and think how perfect their life looks. It won’t be. Just like mine isn’t."

The actress went on to explain the story behind the gorgeous family snap, writing: "Looking at this picture you’d think we were out having a lovely peaceful, family walk. We were, but... Bowie had a full-on meltdown after this because he didn’t want me to ‘picture him’ (that’s what he says). Luckily, it was early and it didn’t stress me out. We were outside in the fresh air and we got on with the day. He got over it. Just reminded me to look at a photograph and think about the bigger picture. No one's life is ever perfect and no kid is ever perfect all the time."

