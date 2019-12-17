Stacey Solomon has revealed that her son Rex will have to undergo surgery. Speaking on Monday's Loose Women, the mother-of-three explained that little Rex will need an operation to correct his tongue tie, which prevents him from eating solid food properly. Because her seven-month-old baby struggles with feeding, 30-year-old Stacey said that he will need his tongue "cut".

She elaborated: "Because he struggles to eat solid foods, they will cut it. Once they cut it, he will have free movement of his tongue and will be able to eat properly. I'm really looking forward to him having it done as it feels like questions have been answered."

Stacey, Joe and baby Rex

The former X Factor star also revealed that the unfortunate condition makes baby Rex gag, no matter what he tries to eat. She continued: "It's when the skin under your tongue is a lot fatter or tighter. It means they can't poke their tongue out. It also means that the roof of their mouth is a different shape, which means he'll gag whether something is smooth or rough because he is not used to things going to the back of his throat."

Stacey also discussed the little'un's condition in an emotional Instagram post. The singer told her followers that she had met with a tongue tie specialist, and added that she wanted to discuss the matter publicly in case any of her followers were currently struggling to breastfeed their child.

The doting mum addressed fans: "So, just met with the tongue tie specialist, and discovered Rex has tongue tie. I'm putting this on here because I can't tell you how many people have told me they experience similar breast feeding stories and I really don't want anyone to have to go through a similar experience which could have been totally avoided."

