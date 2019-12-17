Gorka Marquez has treated himself to a festive trim! The Strictly star took to Instagram on Monday to show off his new look, and the professional dancer has really mixed things up! The doting dad uploaded a video to social media in which he could be seen sitting in a barber's chair as his hair was sheared away. Next, the 29-year-old posted a video of himself standing outside Manchester's RPB barbers, this time with a much shorter hairdo.

This isn't the first time Gorka has given fans a behind the scenes look at his visit to the hairdressers. In October, the dancer visited the very same barbour and once again shared the results of his trim on Instagram. The shop, which is owned by hairdresser Ross Parlane, has two locations in the city, but it looks like Gorka swung by the Tib Street branch – which is no doubt closer to the home he shares with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson.

Gorka shared his new look on Instagram

The dancing star has been in high spirits this week, as his time on another season of Strictly came to an end, meaning he was able to return home to be with his daughter Mia and partner Gemma Atkinson. He arrived home on Monday, and treated his fans to a photo of himself cradling his five-month-old daughter in front of a beautiful Christmas tree. Gorka captioned the sweet photograph: "HOME SWEET HOME."

Needless to say, fans were delighted to learn that father and daughter had been reunited and took to the comments section of the post to say so. One wrote: "Perfection. Papa and his precious princess. Happy Christmas to you all." Another sweetly added: "Wishing you the best family time ever."

