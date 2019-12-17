She was a huge hit on this year's Strictly Come Dancing as she made her debut as a judge following Darcey Bussell's exit. But Motsi Mabuse is looking forward to some time with her family after an exhausting few months of flying back and forth from Germany to the UK. The retired dancer spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her Christmas plans, and why she's so excited for her 16-month-old daughter to experience the festive season this year.

"I’m going to be kinder to myself. I’m going to have some down time, in terms of work and social media,” she told the magazine. "I’m going to relax and be with my family and in February we start again on Let’s Dance in Germany. We will be spending Christmas with my parents, my cousins and nieces and nephews." Speaking of her daughter, who she shares with husband Evgenij Voznyuk, she added: "It is more magical with my daughter, and this is the first Christmas that she can properly take it in. She’ll be able to play with her cousins and be more aware of what’s going on."

Motsi is looking forward to Christmas with her daughter

There will surely be plenty of rocking around the Christmas tree for Motsi, who loves "the freedom and happiness of dance" and whose husband is also a professional dancer. "We always dance together at home," Motsi told us. "My favourite part of Christmas is being together as a family."

Motsi will be in Germany with her family for Christmas

Motsi was left in tears on Saturday night when her sister, Strictly pro dancer Oti Mabuse, was crowned the winner of this year's series with her partner Kelvin Fletcher. The couple performed three dances in the final and beat out stiff competition from Emma Barton and her partner Anton du Beke, and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

