Kelvin Fletcher is settling back into family life following his Strictly win on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Emmerdale star shared a snapshot of his three-year-old child Marnie, as dad and daughter enjoyed some quality time together. The picture sees little Marnie sitting on a high stool with her hands under a nail lamp. He wrote: "Back home with my daughter and first thing's first… 'Daddy, can I get my nails done?' I mean just bloody look at her! Look at her!" Kelvin is certainly enjoying being back within the family fold with wife Eliza Marsland and their children, Marnie and one-year-old Milo. Speaking shortly after winning the coveted Glitterball trophy with his partner Oti Mabuse, he told HELLO! he had a special treat in store for his loved ones.

Kelvin Fletcher has shared a sweet snapshot of daughter Marnie getting her nails done

"I'm going on holiday next week with my family for just a few days," the 35-year-old shared. "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them." Asked how he would be celebrating his win, he revealed: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes says he and wife Ruth Langsford have a 'difficult' Christmas ahead

Kelvin further revealed that he hopes to relaunch his acting career now that Strictly has come to an end. He told HELLO!, "As an actor, I've loved dancing, but for me drama and film is where I want to be and what I want to do. I think the West End is fantastic but TV drama is really where I want to be. Hopefully, this has given me the opportunity for people to see me in a different light. I'm confident that I can go back to the acting world and continue to push. Who knows what the future brings."