Nadia Sawalha took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday evening as she reminisced about a sweet childhood memory with her sister Dina. The Loose Women star revealed that the pair have been cooking up a storm together since they were little, and now that they are older and live next door to each other, they are always in and out of each other's kitchens. Dina had gone around to Nadia's to help her make a tasty looking Beef Bourguignon, which the star shared a photo of on her Instagram page, which also featured the pair of them dressed up in festive costumes. In the caption, Nadia wrote: "Beef Bourguignon with Ninja Foodi What are you having for dinner tonight?! Elf on the Shelf! My sister Dina and I first started cooking together when I was 4 and she was six!"

The mother-of-two continued: "The very first thing we made was fake lemon meringue pie! We made the pastry out of toilet paper, the lemon filling with yellow soap and the meringue with shaving foam! Now most of you know my Dina lives next door and we are always in and out of each other’s kitchens. Cooking, drinking wine, and generally causing mayhem!" Nadia went on to explain that they had created their dish with the help of her Ninja Kitchen appliance. She wrote: "But recently she’s been taking the pickle a bit by nicking my @NinjaKitchenUK Ninja Foodi all the time because she’s is a bloody brilliant cook! So as payment for her scurrilous behaviour I’ve made her help me cook my gorg beef Bourguignon using the said Ninja Foodi. Check out all the fun and our delish dish on our stories! #ad #ninjafoodi."

Nadia's sister and her parents live down her road and often feature on her social media channels. The star lives with her husband Mark Adderley and their daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12, and over the past year they have enjoyed making daily videos for their family YouTube channel. The star's children often feature in her videos and have been home-schooled for the past few years, something the family often talk about on their channel.

In 2017, Nadia opened up about the reason she decided to take her daughters out of school while talking to HELLO!. The star revealed that they had been "excelling" since they left their private school education, saying: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."

