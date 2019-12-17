Holly Willoughby is often associated with shiny blonde locks and an impeccable sense of style. However, in a shock move on Tuesday evening, the This Morning presenter stunned her followers with an incredible throwback snap of herself – with brown hair! The 38-year-old uploaded a picture, which appears to have been taken when Holly was in her early twenties, of herself wearing a pair of red trousers and a grey polo neck jumper. Her shoulder-length hair is parted in the middle and is a striking rich brown hue. Captioning the image, Holly wrote: "Once upon a time in a land before blonde..."

Her followers on social media were amazed by her former look, with one commenting: "Ohhh my!! You look gorgeous Xx." Another said: "Love. Classic and classy. Gorgeous English rose," and a third added: "Love the brunette look said it really suited you when you had dressed up on celebrity juice how well it suited you." Others suggested that Holly should return to the darker shade, with one writing: "A vote for back to brunette." Another said: "Love the brunette… be brave have a change."

Holly looks beautiful with brown hair

Holly's incredible throwback comes after she revealed that it wasn't love at first sight with her now-husband Dan Baldwin. The couple have been married for 12 blissful years, and have since welcomed three children together. However, Holly revealed her first meeting with Dan Baldwin didn't go as smoothly as many might have hoped. Speaking to Keith Lemon on his Christmas Shopping special, the Celebrity Juice star admitted that due to Dan's past working for MTV she thought he was "too cool for school" to be her dream man.

Holly and Dan have been married for 12 years

Giving fans a rare insight into the early days of their relationship, Holly told Keith that it took a long time for her and Dan to become "really good friends" when they first met after he joined one of her TV projects as a producer. "Dan was there as a new producer and I thought, 'Oh my God, I'm going to hate this guy,'" she explained.

When asked if she harboured a crush on Dan from the start, the mum-of-three replied: "No, not at all and he'd come from MTV and he was very cool for school. He looked at me like I was this wally of a person. I thought, 'Oh my God he hates me, he just thinks he's really cool.'" She added: "Then we became really good friends. We were in the bar and we cheers-ed in regards to champagne and I looked at him and it was like, 'Oh my God, I fancy him.' In that second I just knew, it was like a little sparkle."

