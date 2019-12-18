Lisa Faulkner makes exciting announcement and it's got us feeling festive! It will be the first time the star and John Torode spend Christmas together as a married couple

It was an early start for Lisa Faulkner on Wednesday, but it will no doubt have been worth it as the star announced that it was her last day of work before Christmas! Taking to Instagram, the newlywed shared a photo of herself in the back of a cab, and added the caption: "Last day of proper work before Christmas. In a cab and in ear hell as driver listening to Talk Sport." Dawn hadn't even broken yet and it was still dark outside, so the 47-year-old must have woken up very early indeed.

We'll be glued to Lisa's Instagram over the festive period, and we can't wait to see what she and her world-class chef of a husband – John Torode – rustle up in the kitchen over Christmas. It will also be an extra romantic Yuletide for the pair, seeing as it's their first as a married couple.

Lisa shared the snap on Instagram

Lisa and John might have tied the knot almost two months ago, but that hasn't stopped the happy couple from treating fans to more behind-the scenes-wedding snaps. On Friday, the former EastEnders star uploaded a photo of the stunning flower arch that she and John exchanged vows beneath – and it's absolutely stunning.

The wreath appears to be made of white baby's breath flowers and dotted with peach coloured roses. Beneath the beautiful snap, Lisa added the caption: "Believe in love. Believe in helping others. Believe in kindness. Thank you for my beautiful flowers and wreath @nongsmitinandflowers photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography."

Needless to say, Lisa's followers were in awe of the gorgeous creation and took to the comments section of the former EastEnders actress' post to say so, with many calling the photo "beautiful". Even husband John couldn't resist leaving a sweet comment, writing: "Bloody love you."

