Emma Willis is a doting mum to three young children, and on Tuesday morning the TV presenter treated her youngest daughter Trixie, three, to a day out on the ice skating rink. The mother-of-three shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the pair hand-in-hand as they showcased their skills, and revealed that it was her little girl's first time ice skating. Admitting that Trixie was already showing her up on the rink, Emma wrote: "My favourite type of morning... she's been twice and she’s already better than me!!!" Fans adored the cute picture and many took to commenting on it. "She's so cute," one wrote, while another added: "They're not as scared when they are little." A third commented: "It's quite a different experience when you're a child and only 60cm from the floor!"

The Voice UK presenter shares Trixie and older children Ace, eight, and Isabel, ten, with Busted star Matt Willis. The couple, who married in July 2008, are keen to keep their young family out of the spotlight, but occasionally share candid pictures on social media of them, although they never show their children's faces in order to protect their privacy. This is something that many celebrities choose to do, including Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and Alex Jones.

Emma and Matt Willis are the doting parents to three young children

At the end of November, Emma shared a cute photo of her son as he marked his eighth birthday. The star chose a picture of her middle child standing on a pebble beach and looking out to sea. For the couple's wedding anniversary in July, meanwhile, Emma posted a picture of all three of her children accompanying their parents to the very spot they tied the knot.

Earlier in the year, Emma gave a glimpse into her family set-up while appearing on Dave Berry's podcast, Dave Berry's Dadpod, where she admitted that she has taken on the role as the strict parent, while Matt is like her fourth child. She revealed: "He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him. It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like oh I'm that one, that tells them off and makes sure the washing's done and I am the quintessential mum and I think security. That's what I've always had from my dad and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."

