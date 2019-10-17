jools jamie oliver

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools cherishes precious moment as children grow up

Jamie and Jools Oliver are the proud parents to five children

Sharnaz Shahid

Jools Oliver has posted a heartfelt message, telling her fans she is going to cherish every moment with her children before they grow up into adults. Sharing a snap of Petal going to a ballet class, the doting mother wrote: "These days I shall miss the most when she grows up. I remember going through the ballet phase with each of my girls (and Bud for that matter)!!" Jools is loving mother to five children - daughters Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and ten-year-old Petal and sons Buddy, nine, and River, two - all of whom she shares with husband Jamie Oliver.

Jools Oliver shared this snap of Petal

"I loved getting there slightly earlier to pick them up so I could catch a glimpse of them dancing and I loved walking home with them, hand in hand discussing all the important things in their little world," she added. "With Pops off to Uni next year I will cherish these moments always xxx." The 44-year-old's followers sympathised with her, with one writing: "Love this, makes me happy and sad all at once xxx." Another remarked: "The ballet phase is beautiful and fulfils every little girl and mummy fantasy I ever could have imagined... just as the football phase has done the same for my husband and our little (ok, no so little anymore) boy! Xxx."

READ: Jools reflects on heartbreaking miscarriages in emotional post

Jamie and Jools have an incredibly strong unit and work hard to ensure that their children have a normal upbringing - despite growing up in the public eye. However, Jools admitted in the past that it has been hard for her oldest children at school. She told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid. I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

MORE: Hollyoaks stars Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed welcome first baby

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about jamie oliver

More news