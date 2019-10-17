Jamie Oliver's wife Jools cherishes precious moment as children grow up Jamie and Jools Oliver are the proud parents to five children

Jools Oliver has posted a heartfelt message, telling her fans she is going to cherish every moment with her children before they grow up into adults. Sharing a snap of Petal going to a ballet class, the doting mother wrote: "These days I shall miss the most when she grows up. I remember going through the ballet phase with each of my girls (and Bud for that matter)!!" Jools is loving mother to five children - daughters Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and ten-year-old Petal and sons Buddy, nine, and River, two - all of whom she shares with husband Jamie Oliver.

Jools Oliver shared this snap of Petal

"I loved getting there slightly earlier to pick them up so I could catch a glimpse of them dancing and I loved walking home with them, hand in hand discussing all the important things in their little world," she added. "With Pops off to Uni next year I will cherish these moments always xxx." The 44-year-old's followers sympathised with her, with one writing: "Love this, makes me happy and sad all at once xxx." Another remarked: "The ballet phase is beautiful and fulfils every little girl and mummy fantasy I ever could have imagined... just as the football phase has done the same for my husband and our little (ok, no so little anymore) boy! Xxx."

Jamie and Jools have an incredibly strong unit and work hard to ensure that their children have a normal upbringing - despite growing up in the public eye. However, Jools admitted in the past that it has been hard for her oldest children at school. She told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid. I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

