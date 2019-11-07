Jools Oliver reveals daughter Petal's anxious struggle in new post Jamie and Jools Oliver are the proud parents to five children

It's safe to say many children can relate to Jools Oliver's youngest daughter Petal when it comes to dental anxiety! The wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver took to her Instagram page to share a snap from Petal's latest trip to the dentist, in which she described her little girl as "very scared". She wrote: "@smilesolutionslondon. What a fantastic team of strong girls making a very scared little Petal almost happy!! Just the best dentist."

The post comes shortly after Jools told her fans she was going to cherish every moment with her children before they grow up into adults. Sharing a snap of Petal going to a ballet class, the doting mother wrote: "These days I shall miss the most when she grows up. I remember going through the ballet phase with each of my girls (and Bud for that matter)!!" Jools is also a loving mother to four other children - daughters Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and sons Buddy, nine, and River, two - all of whom she shares with husband Jamie Oliver.

"I loved getting there slightly earlier to pick them up so I could catch a glimpse of them dancing and I loved walking home with them, hand in hand discussing all the important things in their little world," she added. "With Pops off to Uni next year I will cherish these moments always xxx." The 44-year-old's followers sympathised with her, with one writing: "Love this, makes me happy and sad all at once xxx." Another remarked: "The ballet phase is beautiful and fulfils every little girl and mummy fantasy I ever could have imagined... just as the football phase has done the same for my husband and our little (ok, no so little anymore) boy! Xxx."

