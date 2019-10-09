Jamie Oliver's daughters look so grown up during day out with mum Jools Jamie and Jools Oliver are the proud parents to five children

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools treated their daughters to a girls' day out without their younger brothers over the weekend – and it looked like they had a wonderful time! The doting mum shared a sweet photo on Instagram showing teenager Daisy, 16, and ten-year-old Petal looking transfixed at the Anthony Gormley exhibition at the Royal Academy Arts in London. In the caption, the Little Bird designer wrote: "The fantastic Anthony Gormley exhibition @royalacademyarts I really didn’t know a lot about his work but such a treat to be able to take the girls and to watch Petal be totally fascinated by what she was seeing and for them to see things differently and question! A Great experience."

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools took their daughters out to an exhibition for the day

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "So lovely Jools! No River?" to which Jools replied: "Absolutely not, can you imagine, we would be thrown out!" Another wrote: "So interesting and fantastic for the kids!" A third added: "Petal is sooo tall!" Jamie and Jools are also parents to oldest daughter Daisy, 17, and sons Buddy, nine, and River, two.

Jamie and Jools with their five children

It's been a year of major highs and lows for Jamie and his family. The TV chef celebrated 20 years of his television career, but was also forced to close his restaurant group after falling into administration. There has also been a big change in his personal life too, as his family have relocated from their home in Hamstead Heath, north London, to a country mansion in Essex. Jamie and Jools moved into their £6million 16th century mansion in Finchingfield, Essex – considered one of the UK’s most picturesque villages – over the summer holidays. The Olivers' new home, Spains Hall, is located on a 70-acre estate and offers the family much more peace, privacy and space than they would have had in London. The property includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

Jamie and Jools are an incredibly strong unit and work hard to ensure that their children have a normal upbringing, despite growing up in the public eye. However, Jools admitted in the past that it has been hard for her oldest children at school. She told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid. I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

