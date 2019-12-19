Victoria Beckham reveals what she's bought husband David for Christmas The fashion designer revealed all in a new YouTube video

Victoria Beckham has revealed what she bought her husband David Beckham for Christmas – and it's not what we expected. The fashion designer admitted she often struggled to buy gifts for her husband in a new YouTube video, but had eventually found the perfect thing.

"What do you buy David Beckham? He has everything. So, I bought him a puzzle," she said to makeup artist Lisa Eldridge. "A jigsaw puzzle?" Lisa asked. "A jigsaw puzzle with a picture of me. No…joke… a picture of the kids. But it's a really complicated puzzle with thousands and thousands of pieces," Victoria added.

Victoria Beckham has revealed what she bought David for Christmas

The mum-of-four explained that David would probably enjoy spending time completing the puzzle, which is so big she thinks he is "probably going to be doing this until next Christmas". Victoria said: "He loves those things, you know, he loves Lego, so I think a jigsaw puzzle is the next thing for him. It was actually a friend of mine, Kim, who suggested the jigsaw puzzle. It's the most unlikely people that like these things."

MORE: See inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds home

WATCH: See David and Victoria's sweetest family moments

The jigsaw sounds like a relaxing new hobby for David, after he completed building a Lego Hogwarts Castle for his daughter Harper, who is a keen Harry Potter fan. David took on the mammoth task of assembling over 6,000 pieces of Lego, and said he felt "accomplished" after completing the project in September. The retired footballer appeared to love it so much, he quickly moved on to building the Hogwarts Express train with his youngest son Cruz, so we think he'll be pretty happy with his new toy!

David is a big fan of puzzles and Lego

David and Victoria will be spending Christmas with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and while they are yet to reveal their festive plans, it is likely they will escape to their beautiful Cotswolds home, like they have done the past couple of years.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.