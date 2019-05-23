Peter Andre and wife Emily meet their 'heroes' at Buckingham Palace The couple showed their support for the armed forces

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh looked more in love than ever as they spent a very special day at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The couple showed their support for the armed forces when they attended an event to honour The Not Forgotten Association (NFA) – a charity which "puts the fun, enthusiasm, energy and enjoyment back into the lives of those who have proudly served their country and are now suffering".

Sharing a series of adorable images on his Instagram page, Peter and Emily looked to be enjoying themselves as they posed with friends. Peter even shared a montage of loved-up photos of himself and Emily as they joked around on a bench. Captioning one image, Peter said: "So privileged to support our armed forces today at Buckingham Palace. Emily and I feel so lucky to be invited to these things and we thank everybody. Loved meeting so many of you aged from 104 down to early 20s. You are heroes #nfassociation."

This was day two at Buckingham Palace for the married couple, who attended the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards on Wednesday. Sharing a photo of himself and Emily looking suited and booted for the glitzy occasion, Pete said: "What a lovely day at Buckingham Palace presenting the Duke Of Edinburgh gold awards to some very deserving people."

Earlier this week, the singer revealed that he was "honoured" to have been invited to the awards, which were also attended by the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Eugenie. Sharing a picture of his invitation with his followers, Peter wrote: "Very honoured to be invited with my wife Emily to present these awards for Duke Of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace tomorrow. Can’t wait."

Meanwhile, Peter recently admitted that new royal baby Archie Harrison left him feeling broody. He previously said: "Since the arrival of Harry and Meghan's son Archie, I've started thinking: 'Should we try for another one?'" He added: "I'd love to. I know the joyful feelings they're experiencing right now and it brings it all back home."

