Michael Bublé has made a return to the charts following a career hiatus to look after his son Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. After his young son was given the all-clear in 2017, Michael penned "the best song" he had ever written, Forever Now, about his children. However, he later confirmed that he would never perform it live as it's too emotional for him. Opening up about Noah's shock cancer diagnosis to Australian publication Herald Sun in 2018, he said: "You know what? Hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been." Little Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in October 2016, when he was just three years old. "I've been to hell," Michael added. "I don't talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much."

Six-year-old Noah has now thankfully recovered (Image Instagram: @louisanalopilato)

After Michael and wife Luisana Lopilato were told about their son's diagnosis, both put their careers on hold to support Noah throughout his treatment. At the time, they took to the singer's Facebook page to confirm the sad news. "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US," they wrote. "We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.



"Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing," they added.

Michael and Luisana welcomed daughter Vida in 2018

Thankfully, Noah has since been declared cancer-free, and the family welcomed third child Vida Amber Betty in July 2018, a sister for Noah and little brother Elias, three. The Canadian singer couldn’t resist sharing the news when they first found out they were expecting a new arrival during a radio interview, divulging that they are expecting their first daughter together. "I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public. I’ve got a daughter coming," he said.

