Michael Bublé's wife Luisana reveals how son's cancer diagnosis has changed her Little Noah is now in remission following his diagnosis in 2016

Luisana Lopilato has opened up about her son's past battle with liver cancer, and has revealed how the difficult time in her family's lives has changed her. Speaking to the Argentinian magazine Gente, the 32-year-old revealed that she doesn't let herself get worried by "silly things" anymore.

Luisana opened up about her son's cancer diagnosis

She explained: "We learnt to identify and establish priorities in my life and they changed completely. I don't worry now about silly things, about malicious comments or conflicts. When I talk to my family I always tell them, 'Don't get bogged down with fights or stress. Don't forget what we've got.' Nothing is that important." She continued: "I'm not saying that nothing bothers me, just that there's an enormous sign in my head that says 'family.' I understood that I shouldn't put up with something that makes me uncomfortable or suffer or I dislike. I ask myself, 'Does this make me happy?' and if it doesn't I then push it aside."

Luisana and Michael's son is now cancer free

Michael Bublé and Luisana's eldest son, Noah, is now in remission. Speaking about his treatment, Michael told the Herald Sun: "You know what? Hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been… I've been to hell. I don't talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much." The couple also share a younger son, Elias, and welcomed a baby girl, Vida Amber Betty, in July 2018. At the time, Luisana posted a snap of her daughter on Instagram, writing: "How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there's not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!"

