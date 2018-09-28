Michael Bublé admits he 'had no intention' of returning to music after son's cancer diagnosis The singer has returned to the music scene after two years away

After a two-year break from the music scene, Michael Bublé made a spectacular return this summer. In a new interview, the 43-year-old revealed that he had no intention of returning to the recording studio following his son Noah's battle with liver cancer. "I didn't anticipate returning to recording or performing and I was fine with that," he said in a statement. "My entire world view has changed completely these last few years. I wanted to spend all my time with my wife and kids. That was my focus."

He added: "During that time, I also learned how much love and humanity is out in the world from the prayers and good wishes we received. But slowly, along with understanding what my priorities in life are, I began to feel a new commitment to express the emotions and lessons I've embraced." It's been two years since Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato revealed that their son Noah, then three, had been diagnosed with cancer. The star and his wife said they would put their careers on hold while their eldest underwent treatment.

Just before Christmas last year there were reports that little Noah was doing "very well" following his cancer treatment, and that Michael was looking forward to returning to work, having taken the decision to step away from his career to focus on his son. In July, just days after Michael returned to the stage at British Summertime, his wife gave birth to their third child - a baby girl called Vida Amber Betty. Baby Vida is a little sister to the couple's two sons, Noah, five, and Elias, two.

