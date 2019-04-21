Who is Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato? The couple have been married since April 2011

Michael Bublé is giving all his fans a big treat this Easter by performing at a special concert aired on Sunday. Michael has recently returned to singing following his son Noah's devastating cancer diagnosis three years ago. Both Michael and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, put their careers on hold until Noah was given the all clear, and went on to celebrate far more happier family news, with the arrival of daughter Vida in July 2018. While Michael has touring the world and making best-selling albums throughout his career, his wife and children have been there to cheer him on every step of the way. But who is Michael's wife, and when did they meet?

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana

Who is Michael Bublé's wife?

Michael first met Luisana in 2009 when she appeared on his music video, Haven't Met You Yet. The pair got engaged later that year, and went on to marry in April 2011. Luisana was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has had a successful career of her own. At just eight years old, she appeared in the TV series Mi Familia es un Dibujo – My Family is a Drawing. She then went on to appear in Chiquititas, a music TV show in Argentina, when she was 12 years old. As a result, she went on to launch her own singing career, and recorded four soundtrack albums. The mother-of-three also has an impressive modelling portfolio, and has worked for brands including Gilette and Ultimo.

Michael and Luisana's children

Michael and Luisana are the doting parents of three young children. They have two sons, Noah, five, and Elias, three. Their daughter Vida was born in July 2018. Michael proudly revealed that they were expecting their first girl just ahead of her arrival during a radio interview. He said at the time: "I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've never actually said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming."

Michael and Luisana and their two sons

Michael and Luisana's son's cancer diagnosis

In 2016, Michael and Luisana's worlds were turned upside down by the devastating news that their son Noah, then three, had liver cancer. After his son was given the all-clear in 2017, Michael opened up about the tragedy his family had gone through. Speaking to Australian publication Herald Sun, he said: "You know what? Hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been." Michael added. "I don't talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much." Michael also praised his wife for getting him through the awful experience. While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he said: "When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. When they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, 'We did it, it's good, he's okay,' I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.'"

