Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher returns home for Christmas - and his kids have the best reaction The Strictly Come Dancing winner had whisked his loved ones to Dubai

Following their last-minute holiday to Dubai, Kelvin Fletcher and his family have returned home just in time for Christmas! Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday morning, the Strictly Come Dancing winner shared a fun video of both his children - three-year-old daughter Marnie and baby son Milo - dancing on the kitchen top table to Wizzard's classic song I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday. It comes shortly after Kelvin shared an adorable video of the pair sleeping in their first-class seats during their flight home.

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher's children look excited for Christmas

Over the past few days, the former Emmerdale star and his wife Liz had been sharing lovely updates from their luxury holiday - including a family selfie which was taken poolside. "Not a moments rest but who cares," the doting dad wrote in the caption, while Liz added another alongside the words: "I don’t want to go home."

GALLERY: The presents any food lover would want this Christmas

Just moments after winning Strictly with his dance partner Oti Mabuse, Kelvin revealed to HELLO! that he would be whisking his family off on an amazing vacation over the festive period. After the past few months, the actor had been training hard for this year's Strictly after he stepped in last-minute to replace Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing. "I'm going on holiday next week with my family for just a few days," he shared. "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them."

Kelvin Fletcher with his daughter in Dubai

Asked how he would celebrate, the actor added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

WATCH: Go behind the scenes at HELLO! as we reveal the royal highlights of 2019

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.