Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher keeps his word by jetting his family off on holiday

After a gruelling few months, Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher has whisked his family off on holiday. Keeping his word to spend more time with his loved ones, the Emmerdale actor - who was crowned this year's winner alongside Oti Mabuse - took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to share a snap from his flight. The picture sees Kelvin cuddling up to his baby son Milo, whilst relaxing in his seat in the Emirates first-class cabin. "Lads on tour," he simply wrote across the post.

Meanwhile, Kelvin's wife Liz Marsland posted a picture of herself in which she admitted she woke up at 3.30am. Despite his recent success, Kelvin was forced to spend a lot of time away from his family while competing in the show. Speaking to HELLO! following Saturday's grand finale, Kelvin revealed he will take his wife and their two children, Marnie, three, and one-year-old son Milo on holiday. "I'm going on holiday next week with my family for just a few days," the 35-year-old shared. "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them."

Just moments after his win, the actor added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

Last month, both Kelvin and Liz celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, the dad-of-two was forced to miss their milestone due to his gruelling Strictly rehearsals. Appearing on This Morning on the same day, Kelvin shared: "I think that's been the hardest thing to accept really, is just being away from home. Today is my wedding anniversary and I'm not at home. And it's gutting really. I've got a young family."

"Not only that, your wider circle, your friends," he added. "I've missed a friend's wedding recently and that's what's tough. But like any gig, you've got to, for me especially, I've got to be completely consumed by it and give my best. And I've loved it, it's been an amazing experience and one that I don’t want to end anytime soon."

