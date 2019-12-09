Strictly star Oti Mabuse reveals Kelvin Fletcher wasn't impressed after she made fatal error during rehearsals The Strictly pro was trying to do something nice for Kelvin Fletcher – but made a slight error!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse decided to treat dance partner Kelvin Fletcher for all his hard work in reaching the final of the BBC One dance show – but her gesture didn't go down as well as she hoped! The professional dancer decided to order Kelvin his favourite lunch – a Thai green curry – but made the fatal error or forgetting to order any rice. The dance partners opened up about the incident in a video posted on Oti's Instagram Stories. "Tell me you got me a Thai green curry and that you didn’t get me any rice," Kelvin told the dancer. "I will tell them that I am really nice and I considered getting lunch and I did get him lunch as he was getting a little bit hangry. But I made a slight mistake. Because what? I'm human. And humans make mistakes," Oti responded.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse reveals she forgot part of Kelvin Fletcher's lunch order - and he wasn't happy!

Watch Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher talk to HELLO!

Oti then turned to Kelvin and asked him: "Are you perfect," to which he hilariously replied: "Well, I got a 40." The dance duo were chatting about the lunch error as they tucked into a box of donuts, which Oti had ordered for them during their dance break. She turned to Kelvin and asked him: "Kelvin, am I not the best trainer you've ever had?" Kelvin answered: "I've only had one but yes you are the best!" Praising Kelvin's achievement at making it through to the final Strictly show, Oti added: "Look at that – that's a donut for every week you've made it through."

Oti and Kelvin have made it through to the Strictly final

It was an exciting night for Oti and Kelvin on Saturday as they scored their first ten from notoriously strict judge Craig Revel-Horwood, as well as gaining an incredible 40 points for their Quickstep. The pair also received an impressive 37 points for their Paso Doble, their second dance of the night.

After finding out on Sunday evening that they had made it to the final, both Oti and Kelvin thanked each other and their fans for voting for them. Taking to Instagram after the show, Oti wrote: "What a night. I’m incredibly proud of you @kelvin_fletcher!!! Thank you for being you and trying everyday to be the best you, you can be. Guys, thank you personally for your support it’s pushed us and motivated us and reminded us to work hard, laugh loud and appreciate." Kelvin, meanwhile, shared a video of himself and Oti finding out that they had made it through to the final, and wrote in the caption: My reaction says it all! Wow. What an unbelievable night. The final! The bloody final! To every single person who voted for us THANK YOU. This is a dream come true it really is. @otimabuse."

