Danny Mac has made an exciting announcement to his fans. The talented stage star, who made it all the way to the Strictly finals in 2014, has signed up to a brand new role, playing Edward in the smash hit Pretty Woman: The Musical. Danny, 31, has been cast in the show alongside Olivier Award nominee Aimie Atkinson, who will take on the part of Vivian. The pair will star on stage together at the Piccadilly Theatre from 13 February 2020, for a limited engagement of 46 weeks. Sharing his excitement on Twitter, Danny confirmed: "It. Is. Ooooon! I am crazy-stupid-excited to jump on this adventure and bring @prettywomanuk to the London's West End, alongside the incredible @aimieatkinson as Vivian. Performances begin Feb 2020 and it's gonna be Big. HUGE!"

The show's producer Paula Wagner said of the stars: "After an extensive search, we have found our ideal Vivian and Edward! Their talent and undeniable charisma will take Pretty Woman: The Musical to new iconic heights. When I met Aimie, I was completely captivated by her wit, warmth and dynamic presence. Danny has all the great qualities of a leading man and will make the perfect Edward. I can't wait to see these two power-house talents together on stage."

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell added: "When I first saw Aimie I knew I wanted to work with her. Her star quality, attack and voice in SIX leapt off the stage. I have wanted to work with the very talented Danny Mac for ages. His voice is perfectly suited for Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's romantic score. Together, Aimie and Danny will make the West End production of Pretty Woman: The Musical sizzle, and with them we’ll all be falling in love again with Garry Marshall and JF Lawton's romantic story."

Danny is currently starring as Bob Wallace in White Christmas at the Dominion Theatre in London. His previous theatre credits include Sunset Boulevard and Amelie, as well as West End productions of Wicked and Legally Blonde.