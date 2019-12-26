Steph McGovern admits Christmas was not normal with new baby New mums all over will understand what the BBC Breakfast star is saying

BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern took to Twitter on Boxing Day to admit that Christmas had not been at all normal now she has a newborn baby. Like mums across the country with little babies who don't stop night feeds or colic sessions just because it's Christmas day, Steph admitted to her fans that she was still adapting to her new normal in her new role as mum of one.

"This message was very welcome this morning. Baby land.....7 weeks in," she wrote in a caption to a post explaining that life - and Christmas - does eventually return to normal as your children get older.

The new mum gave birth in November

The original message - posted by actress Ellie Taylor - read: "Just a heads up that if you’ve just had a baby and have had a weird, insane Christmas and cannot ever imagine feeling 'normal' again, I cannot tell you what a difference a year makes. I have a Nov baby and was mad and sad last year, but this year has lovely. Sending love xxx"

This 👇 message was very welcome this morning. Baby land...7 weeks in 🤪 https://t.co/Wv4kD9mDlZ — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) December 26, 2019

Steph had a baby girl last month, posting the news on Twitter on 8 November, where she wrote: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife." The 37-year-old shares her daughter with her girlfriend, who stays out of the limelight and whose name has never been released.

Ten days ago, Steph shared her first photo since giving birth. The star tweeted a photo of herself outside her local polling booth – and she was still glowing! Dressed all in black, accessorised with bright yellow trainers, the broadcaster pointed excitedly at the polling station sign, and added the caption: "Just exercised my democratic right (and briefly my legs)… #joggingvoter #GeneralElection2019."