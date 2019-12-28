Kelvin Fletcher's wife Eliza Marsland has revealed that she rarely leaves home without the glitterball trophy which her Emmerdale actor husband earned when he was crowned winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Taking to Instagram, the doting mum shared a photo of herself holding the shiny trophy proudly up to the camera as she sat in the back of a car, and explained: "Literally taking this on tour to show family! No one wants to see us, they just say: 'Bring the trophy.'" It seems that the coveted award has rarely left the Fletcher family's side over the festive season!

It's been an exciting week for Kelvin and his family, Christmas aside. On Thursday, the actor shared a video of his son Milo taking his first steps, and the doting dad appeared over the moon. In the video, posted to Instagram, one-year-old Milo could be seen walking for the very first time while Kelvin encourages his sweet son by saying: "One, two three, go on!" as Milo walks several steps looking very pleased with himself indeed.

Eliza shared the snap on Instagram

Kelvin and Eliza share two children, and the parents are often quick to gush about their kids. Just moments after winning Strictly with Oti, Kelvin revealed to HELLO! that he would be whisking his family off on an amazing vacation over the festive period. "I'm going on holiday next week with my family for just a few days," he shared. "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them."

Asked how he would celebrate, the actor added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

