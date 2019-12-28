Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram on Saturday to share with fans the news that he had been reunited with an old friend, and they were delighted by the picture. The This Morning host uploaded a sweet snap of himself and his friend John Marley standing side by side and grinning from ear to ear. He added the caption: "Out for a Festive lunch with one of my oldest friends - Mr John Marley. You can take the boys out of Belfast but you can't take #Belfast out of the Boys!"

Followers of the TV star were quick to reply to the photo, noting that there's nothing quite like catching up with an old friend. One wrote: "Love that you still have connections with Northern Ireland" while another noted: "Nothing like time spent with old friends."

It seems that the pair caught a football game. The doting dad also shared the photo to Twitter, however, added the caption: "Nice pre-meal and stories with @marleyman007. Now please don’t give us indigestion #MUFC."

Eamonn has also been spending time with his sweet pooch

Eamonn is a huge Manchester United supporter, and often shares snaps of himself at games on social media.

It's certainly been a busy festive season for Eamonn, who has shared updates of his time off work with his followers. On Friday, the veteran presenter shared a sweet snap of himself alongside a very muddy pooch, and added the caption: "Maggie and me… muddy as can be. We're both heading home for the bath. #adoptdontshop #adogisforlifenotjustforchristmas."

Fans were delighted to see little Maggie had been treated to a fun day out. One replied: "Happy New Year Eamonn! Fab photo of you and dear Maggie." Another added: "I just love Maggie so much. Gorgeous dog. Love Ruth's pics too of Maggie."

