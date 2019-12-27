Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram on Friday to remind his fans that when it comes getting a new pet dog, it's always better to adopt rather than shop. The This Morning host shared a sweet snap of himself alongside a very muddy pooch, and added the caption: "Maggie and me… muddy as can be. We're both heading home for the bath. #adoptdontshop #adogisforlifenotjustforchristmas."

Fans were quick to reply to the TV star's thoughtful post, and many were delighted to see little Maggie had been treated to a fun day out. One replied: "Happy New Year Eamonn! Fab photo of you and dear Maggie." Another added: "I just love Maggie so much. Gorgeous dog. Love Ruth's pics too of Maggie."

Eamonn shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford often share snaps of their pet, and even update fans with the adorable pooch's health, which took a turn for the worst in October after she developed a wound and had to visit the vet. Eamonn took to Instagram to share a snap of poor Maggie, wearing a collar and explained: "Maggie has been to the vet. She picked up a wound on one of her back legs. The collar is to stop her licking it. Poor girl."

Thankfully, Ruth shared a video of their border collie cross just days later, and in it, the sweet pooch could be seen rolling around on the floor, free of her cone-shaped collar.

But Eamonn then revealed in November that his pet had suffered another setback and was left terrified by Bonfire Night's fireworks. Sharing a photo of himself holding Maggie in his arms, he wrote: "Just as she gets through her physical battles this past fortnight... along come the #Fireworks. Had to hold Maggie close this weekend. Hurts to see animals so frightened."

