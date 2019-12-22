Fans of Eamonn Holmes are used to him sharing sweet photographs of his children and wife Ruth Langsford on Instagram, but many were surprised to see his latest post, featuring his four brothers! The This Morning host surprised many with his lookalike siblings, adorably captioning the post: "Leonard, Brian, Colm and Conor - my brothers - always my best Christmas present."

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "I didn't realise you had so many brothers!" Eamonn responded: "Sure do… no sisters." Another follower replied: "Your mum had her hands full!" to which Eamonn said: "She so had… she's still The Boss even today!"

It appears that Eamonn has returned to Belfast for some festive family celebrations, though it's not known whether Ruth is there with him, or if they will soon return to their home in Surrey, where they live with teenage son Jack and dog Maggie. The newsreader recently admitted that the couple have a "difficult" Christmas ahead, after Ruth's sister Julia tragically passed away in June.

Ruth's sister Julia sadly passed away in June

He told Metro: "Christmas will be a difficult time. I know we will both be reflective, whilst bearing in mind we have responsibilities to carry on for other people around us." The 60-year-old added: "Our memories will be dominated with the loss of Ruth's sister Julia. That's what we will remember most of all."

Asked what the family, including 17-year-old Jack, have planned for Christmas, Eamonn revealed: "I am the sort of person that has got to watch a handful of classic seasonal movies to put me in the mood. So, I will be seeking out the tried and tested perennials like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and It's A Wonderful Life. On the TV front it's going to take a lot to top the anticipation we are all feeling towards the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special!"