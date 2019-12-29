The One Show's Matt Baker shares rare video of his wife and daughter as he hints at new possible career path The TV presenter has been married to wife Nicola Mooney since 2004

Matt Baker has been busy working over the festive period as he stars in pantomime production Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the London Palladium, but thanks to modern technology, the star has been able to keep in regular contact with his family. And over the weekend, The One Show presenter shared a hilarious video of his wife Nicola Mooney during a FaceTime conversation, which showed her trying to get a drone stuck out of her hair as they spoke. Halfway through, the couple's daughter Molly appeared with a pair of scissors to help try and detach the drone from her mum, all while Matt watched on helplessly. The footage was shared on Matt's Instagram page, alongside the caption: "Facetimed from the Palladium last night. My wife was mid drone drama."

Matt Baker shared a hilarious video of his wife trying to get a drone stuck out of her hair

Fans adored seeing a rare glimpse into Matt's family life, and many took to commenting on the video. One wrote: "Mrs B still looks amazing even with a drone attached! Added bonus, fringes are so on trend right now!" while another added: "Love that you're taking screen grabs at the same time!" A third commented: "How can someone look so beautiful with a drone stuck to their hair? Tell me your secrets," to which Matt sweetly replied: "You should see her mucking out the chickens of feeding the sheep."

The One Show presenter's daughter Molly stepped in to try and help

Just a few days before, Matt had hinted of a possible career change in another post on Instagram after he shared a photo of his incredible painting. The dad-of-two had done a beautiful landscape oil painting of the river, and wrote in the caption: "I love to paint. Spent the last few hours capturing the last wave of autumn." Many of Matt's fans and famous friends were seriously impressed with his work. "Watch out Constable! This is seriously good Matt," one wrote, while another commented: "I would be very proud to have this hanging on my wall, it is quite beautiful." Fearne Cotton – who is also a talented artist – added: "Matt Baker this is exceptional," while Matt's The One Show co-star Angela Scanlon responded: "Baker by name, broadcaster, tight rope walker, painter, farmer, dancer, singer etc etc by nature."

Matt impressed his fans with his talent for painting

It is not yet known what Matt will be doing after he leaves The One Show next year. The star is due to return to the BBC One programme in January with his co-star Alex Jones – who has been away on maternity leave for the majority of the year. The former Blue Peter presenter shocked fans after revealing his decision to resign from the show after nine years just before Christmas, and admitted he was looking forward to putting his children to bed – something he hadn't been able to do while working in the evenings during the week.

