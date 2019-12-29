Holly Willoughby has been keeping a low profile over the Christmas holidays as she enjoys spending quality time with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three young children during her time off from This Morning. But over the weekend, the TV presenter was pictured at a family gathering with Dan's famous cousins, former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite. The actress shared a photo from the festivities on her Instagram account, and captioned it: "Family Boxing Day... missing a few, but gained a few... Merry Christmas and peace to all." Holly looked stylish dressed in a Christmas jumper which read: "I'm your holiday treat," as she posed for the picture alongside Dan.

Earlier in the year, Tamzin enjoyed a showbiz night out with Dan and Holly at the National Television Awards, and the trio were pictured together getting ready before the red carpet event. Tamzin has also appeared on This Morning in the past, where the conversation soon turned to how she was related to Holly. Chatting about their family connection, the mother-of-two said: "I was trying to explain this to my six-year-old last night watching Dancing On Ice. She's like, 'Aunty Holly's on! Is she actually my auntie?' And I said, 'No, she's married to Dan. Dan's my first cousin." The actress continued: "[She said], 'Well does that mean she’s my second cousin?' and I said, 'Well probably through family.'" She added: "You're my cousin-in-law. Anyway, it's family!" Holly then joked: "It's family init!"

Holly's husband Dan and their three young children, Harry, Belle and Chester on a recent holiday

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007 and live in south west London with their children. In an interview with Fabulous magazine in 2017, she opened up about her husband, revealing: "He's got his own production company, which is hugely successful, and he's doing brilliantly. We're very lucky, that's for sure." And although Holly loves her job as a TV presenter, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum. She previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

