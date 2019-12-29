Nicole Kidman shares very rare photo of daughter Faith as she celebrates her birthday

While Nicole Kidman tends to keep her family life away from the public eye, she has delighted her Instagram fans after sharing several sweet family photos. As well as recently posting a photo of herself and her younger sister Antonia, the Hollywood actress has also shared a rare photo of herself posing with her youngest daughter Faith to celebrate her ninth birthday.

Credit: Instagram/Nicole Kidman

She captioned the black-and-white photo: "Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith". The throwback picture shows Nicole looking chic with a flawless face of makeup and her blonde hair pulled into an elegant updo as she cuddled up to Faith as a toddler. The little girl has her arms wrapped around her mother and is rocking the sweetest messy hair as she gazes into the camera. Adorable!

And her 5.9 million Instagram followers were absolutely loving seeing the Big Little Lies star doting over her daughter. Gwenyth Paltrow was among the first to comment, writing: "What a photo", while another fan said: "Happy Birthday! Look at those cheeks...... she is a beauty!" and a third added: "Looks just like her dad."

Credit: Instagram/Nicole Kidman

Another photo showed Faith's decadent birthday cake, which featured chocolate frosting swirled around the outside, pink candles and a birthday message written in pink icing. The lucky little girl will likely be spending her birthday with her 11-year-old sister Sunday and their dad Keith Urban.

Nicole, 52, has previously spoken out about how her career has impacted the time she spent with her children as they were growing up. While accepting her Best Actress Award for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmy Awards, she said: "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours." She continued: "I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'

