Kourtney Kardashian made her children's wishes come true on Christmas morning after buying a new puppy for them – something that Reign, five, had requested. But after the doting mum shared photos of their new four-legged friend on Instagram, naysayers were skeptical and assumed that they no longer had their other dog, Honey. Kourtney was quick to respond, writing: "Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom." She later added: "Wow, so much negativity. We still have Honey, but thanks for all your assumptions. I'll assume Santa wasn't good to you, hence your vibes." Kourtney's new puppy is certainly loved by her children, and the star posted a series of pictures of Mason, Penelope and Reign cuddling up to her at home.

Kourtney Kardashian defended her decision to get a new puppy

Earlier in December, Kourtney had shared a sweet video of Reign talking to his Elf on the Shelf doll before going to bed, where he asked him to ask Santa if he could have a puppy for Christmas. The little boy said: "Elf, buddy, whatever your name is, please can I have a lot of toys." Reign also asked for the Elf to tell Santa to get him "a real dog" for Christmas, which prompted Kourtney – who was filming the conversation – to ask him what kind of dog he wanted. "A little dog," he sweetly replied.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star asked fans to help her think of a name for her puppy

It’s been an exciting Christmas for Kourtney, who hosted the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party at her house for the first time. The Poosh founder pulled out all the stops to make it a night to remember, and transformed her garden into a winter wonderland. Kourtney even organised for Sia to perform during the evening, as well as Kanye West's Sunday Service choir. The entire family attended the party, including Kourtney's ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Ritchie.

Kourtney and Scott have managed to find the perfect balance when it comes to co-parenting, and Scott has also met the family's new addition, having shared photos of his children's puppy on his own Instagram account on Christmas Day. And while both Kourtney and Scott are in the public eye, the doting parents don't have any aspirations for their children to follow in their footsteps when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

