Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals how Joe Sugg has been helping her following shock elimination

Strictly star Dianne Buswell was visibly emotional after being eliminated for the BBC One dance competition on Sunday night in a shock twist of events. Admitting that she was heartbroken following her and Dev Griffin's sudden exit from the show, the star has been supported by her boyfriend Joe Sugg throughout the week - who was just as surprised by the Strictly results and has spoken out about them both on social media and during an interview on Lorraine. And to take her mind off it, Joe invited Dianne to spend the day with him backstage at his theatre show Waitress. The pro dancer shared a photo of them hanging out together in Joe's dressing room, and wrote: "Spent the day with this one @waitresslondon @joe_sugg."

Strictly star Dianne Buswell enjoyed spending the day at Joe Sugg's work

Head judge Shirley Ballas and her three fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood all opted to save Aljaz Skorjanec and Viscountess Emma Weymouth in the dance-off, leaving Dianne and Dev to exit the show. The decision came as a massive shock to fans, with some even claiming that the phone line for Dev and Dianne was down when they tried to vote.

Dev and Dianne were eliminated from Strictly on Sunday evening

Dianne was so upset after the results show that she was unable to appear on the Strictly podcast, which is hosted by her boyfriend Joe and the show's producer Kim Winston. However, she did give an interview on spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday night. Looking visibly upset, Dianne said: "I was also in a lot of shock, I didn't think Dev would be in the bottom two for a while, if not at all. I thought he did a brilliant job on Saturday night and even better in the dance-off so I was so upset." She added: "I feel like I just promised Dev that we were going to be fine, then we weren't. Then we picked ourselves up and thought we would be safe if we just went out there. And we got great comments from the judges and just wanted Dev to be a bit more cheeky in the Cha, Cha, and I feel he did."

Dev and Dianne have vowed to keep dancing despite their time in the competition coming to an end and Dianne even offered to give the radio presenter private dance lessons at a studio. The pair formed a close friendship during their stint in the show and went out for dinner together after their farewell interview on It Takes Two.

