Dianne Buswell reveals the sweet way she keeps Joe Sugg close at Strictly Come Dancing The pro dancer has found a special way to keep her boyfriend close

Dianne Buswell may be busy competing on Strictly Come Dancing with Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, but she's found a special way to keep her boyfriend – and former dance partner – Joe Sugg with her. The professional dancer showed how she had a newspaper cut-out featuring a photo of her boyfriend in a folder backstage at the show on Saturday.

"I always keep him with me," Dianne captioned the post on Instagram Stories, adding a heart emoji and a smiley face. Joe shared the post with his own fans, adding: "That picture isn't far off life size either."

Dianne Buswell revealed how she has been keeping Joe Sugg close

Joe and Dianne have both been incredibly busy in recent weeks. While Dianne will be hoping to recreate her 2018 success on Strictly by reaching the finals once again, Joe is currently performing in the West End musical Waitress – and his girlfriend couldn't be more proud.

After watching Joe perform on stage in September, Dianne told fans: "I have never felt so proud in all my life! I surprised Joe tonight and went and saw him in @waitresslondon he had no idea I was there. I cried, I laughed, danced and sung in my seat. Joseph all your hard work has paid off."

Joe was previously in the audience to support his girlfriend

In turn, Joe has been supporting Dianne and her new dance partner Dev, and watched their performance of the Aladdin song Friend Like Me during Strictly's Movie Week. Dianne previously told HELLO! that rather than be sad he was no longer performing on the show, Joe was "excited that he is still going to be part of it, because he gets to watch me every week!" The 30-year-old added: "Joe will definitely be one of my biggest supporters actually…. he won't be sad; he will be extremely happy for me."

They'll have even more opportunity to spend quality time together when their schedules permit, as Dianne moved in with Joe over the summer, after almost a year of dating.