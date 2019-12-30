Victoria Beckham may have decided not to join the Spice Girls on tour this year, but the fashion designer is still very much part of the gang! The mother-of-four sent fans wild on Monday after she shared a picture on Instagram of herself and David Beckham hanging out in the Cotswolds with her former bandmate Emma Bunton and her fiancé Jade Jones. What's more, the two families had spent several days together, and had earlier enjoyed spending time at the stables, with both Emma and Victoria sharing pictures of their children tending to the horses. Alongside a group photo, Victoria wrote: "The most perfect few days with @emmaleebunton and @jadejonesdmg and their beautiful babies x We love u all so much xxxx So much fun and so many kisses x VB x."

Despite not joining Emma and the rest of her bandmates on the sell-out Spice Girl tour earlier in the year, Victoria is still the band's number one fan. "Saying no requires courage," she told Vogue Germany of her decision. "For example, it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to'. I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

The Beckhams tend to spend every Christmas and New Year at their property in the Cotswolds, and have hosted some fabulous New Years Eve parties there in the past with their famous friends. It's easy to see why the family spend so much time there; as well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court and a sauna.

Victoria and David have enjoyed a lovely time together of the festive period, and despite their global fame and privileged lifestyle, they want to ensure that their children are kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that." The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

