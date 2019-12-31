The Beckhams are currently enjoying the festive season from their luxury Cotswolds home, and on Monday, Victoria took to Instagram to share her husband David's latest challenge with followers – a very intricate Lego set. Zooming in on a Land Rover Defender Lego set, the mother-of-four could be heard saying: "Here we go again."

The former Spice Girl then panned the camera to David, who could be seen sitting at the kitchen table, surrounded by Lego pieces and a manual. The superstar footballer looked every inch the fashionista, decked out in a crisp grey t-shirt and corduroy flat cap.

Victoria shared the videos on Instagram

Victoria continued: "So, he's back at the kitchen table. What you building?" To which David quietly replied: "Defender, darling." Cheekily, the Wannabe singer then zoomed in on the Lego set's age range, revealing it to be 11+, before adding: "I mean, you should be alright. How long do you think it's going to take?" "I'll be done today," her husband responded.

Next, Victoria revealed that she had also bought her husband a Star Wars Lego set for him to complete, showing followers that the age range on her gift had jumped to 16+. She quipped: "So I've got a surprise for David. This one is going to be a little bit more challenging. And the minute that he finishes his Land Rover – which he thinks is only going to take him a day – I am going to pull out the Star Wars Lego. It was actually Kim Jones who suggested I get this for David, and it's huge. I think it will probably take him until next Christmas. But he loves it."

The doting mum returned to the kitchen table 12 hours later. David – who was now wearing a denim shirt and grey cap – had made impressive headway and the Land Rover was almost completed, bar a few missing pieces. Victoria could be heard saying: "We've been for dinner, had a break. We're about to finish the Lego. We've dropped some pieces [panned camera to floor where Cruz and Harper could be seen searching for the misplaced Lego]. Mr Cruz is looking for it and Harper. How much longer David?"

The retired athlete could be heard saying: "I reckon 20 minutes," to which Victoria responded: "20 minutes. It does say on the box that it's for 11 year olds." David fired back: "I've completed it in nine hours." But it was Victoria who got the last laugh, adding: "But you are 44, you know that?"

