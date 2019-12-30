Victoria Beckham has spent most of her festive break in the Cotswolds and judging by the snaps that have featured on Instagram, it looks pretty epic! The former Spice Girl and her family also had a special guest in the country - Eva Longoria! The Desperate Housewives star shared a picture of her and VB in their finest heritage attire; and in the snap, Victoria was seen sporting skinny jeans, a barbour jacket, a camel jumper from her own range and a pair of wellington boots! She also wore her sunglasses, because let's face it, fashionista's like Victoria can't be seen without some designer shades, right? Eva captioned the shot: "Best Xmas ever! Here’s to wishing everyone deep friendships that span over years and years! Love you @victoriabeckham #family."

Victoria, 45, and movie star Eva, 44, are great pals - she is even godmother to two of her children, Harper and Cruz. And not only that, but the mother-of-four cemented their friendship in the most stylish way back in 2018 - she named a shoe after the actress! Now if that isn't friendship goals, we don't know what is…

Victoria designed Eva's wedding dress in 2016

Victoria even designed Eva's wedding dress when she tied the knot with Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston in 2016. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! at the time, Eva opened up about choosing Victoria to create her bridal gown.

"I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love. Victoria was one of my witnesses, too – she signed the paper that says I was here – so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."

