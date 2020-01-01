Motsi Mabuse is currently enjoying a well-deserved rest from work following her first year appearing as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing – and she's having the best time! On New Year's Eve, the professional dancer took to Instagram to share a video alongside her husband Evgenij Voznyuk, in which they revealed that they have made a new, improved website for their dance academy, Motsi Mabuse Dance School. The mother-of-one beamed with pride as she spoke about the project, and wrote in the caption: "Happy New Year!!! New Website!!!!! www.motsimabuse-dietanzschule.de. Made with love!!!!! #anzeige #ourbaby #positivity." Motsi and Evgenij – who is also a professional dancer – founded their dance school in 2017. It is aimed at children, teenagers and adults, and is based in Eschoborn, near Frankfurt, Germany.

According to the website, the couple spent four years planning their dance school before opening it three years ago, with classes available in dances including hip hop, ballet, afro beats and jazz. The couple also host parties and events at their dance school, and have had rave reviews from people they have taught. One person wrote on their website: "Great people, incredibly atmospheric events with captivating music and effective lessons that never lack humour. Motsi and Evgenij are an incredible (dance) couple full of energy that moves everyone."

Motsi has gone on a cruise around Asia with her husband and daughter during the Christmas break

During the Christmas break, Motsi and Evgenij have gone away on a cruise around Asia with their young daughter, along with Motsi's parents and her niece and nephew. The star has been sharing some lovely holiday snaps from their trip so far on social media, including a loved-up picture of herself and her husband kissing on the deck of the boat, which she shared on New Year's Eve. In the caption, she wrote: "I don't have a #topnine just a top ONE into the next decade with you babe! Our goals, our wins, our experience, our family! Stick together."

The star had been spending the weekends away from her young family while working on Strictly as she was commuting to London from Germany, where they live. The star opened up about her excitement for spending quality time with her family in an interview with HELLO! just ahead of Christmas Day. She said: "I'm going to be kinder to myself. I'm going to have some downtime, in terms of work and social media. I'm going to relax and be with my family and in February we start again on Let's Dance in Germany. We will be spending Christmas with my parents, my cousins and nieces and nephews."

Speaking about her daughter, she added: "It is more magical with my daughter, and this is the first Christmas that she can properly take it in. She'll be able to play with her cousins and be more aware of what's going on." She also revealed that she enjoys nothing more than dancing with her husband – who is also a professional dancer. We always dance together at home. My favourite part of Christmas is being together as a family."

