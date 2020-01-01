As ever, David and Victoria Beckham didn't disappoint when it came to New Year's Eve, and pulled out all the stops at their Cotswolds mansion to ensure that their family had a night to remember. Footage posted on Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram account showed that there was plenty of dancing throughout the night, as Victoria led the way on the dance floor, dressed in a stylish black bandeau and trousers, with a statement gold belt to enhance her tiny waistline. The family had fun with the Disney character Instagram filter, finding out who they resembled. The former Spice Girl got Dory from Finding Nemo, while Brooklyn's new girlfriend, Nicola Peltz was Cinderella.

Victoria Beckham showed off her dance moves at her NYE party

Towards the end of the evening, the family welcomed the year 2020 in with a firework display in their garden. David Beckham danced away to the music in the background as he carried Harper on his shoulders. Romeo Beckham also shared some photos of the night on his Instagram account, including a sweet photo of himself and David's mum Sandra Beckham. The Beckhams spend the Christmas holidays at their Cotswolds home and have been hosting New Year's Eve parties there for the past few years. It's easy to see why the family spend so much time there; as well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court and a sauna. Just before New Year's Eve, the Beckhams had invited Victoria's former Spice Girl bandmate Emma Bunton and her family to spend a few days at their house, and shared some lovely photos of them all together on social media.

Harper Beckham got a piggyback ride from dad David as they watched the fireworks

Victoria and David have enjoyed a lovely time together over the festive period, and despite their global fame and privileged lifestyle, they want to ensure that their children are kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

He continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

