Kim Kardashian shares adorable photos of all her children as she gives glimpse into life away from the cameras The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to four children

Kim Kardashian occasionally shares photos of her children on social media, which are often taken in glamorous settings or at photoshoots. But behind the scenes, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is just like every other regular mum, and shared a series of unseen photos of her family on New Year's Eve as she reflected on the past twelve months. Among the pictures was a sweet photo of her late dad Robert Kardashian's brother and his wife posing with her children at home, while other laid-back photos included one of her children and their cousin Penelope Disick at a theme park, and another of a beaming Chicago eating pizza from her high chair.

Kim Kardashian with her children and her late dad's brother

There were many highlights from Kim's year, but by far the biggest one was the arrival of her fourth child, Psalm, who was born in May. The reality star kept her baby out of the spotlight for the first few months of his life, but has since been regularly sharing adorable snapshots of him on social media. And while the star's oldest child, North, wasn't so keen on having a younger sibling when her brother Saint was born four years ago, the little girl has since embraced her role as the oldest, and was recently praised by Kim for being so helpful with her baby brother. The mother-of-four shared a picture on Instagram of North feeding Psalm a bottle of milk, and wrote: "Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big."

Chicago is just too cute!

It looks like the Kardashian-Wests had a wonderful Christmas and New Year, which they spent with the rest of their family. On Christmas Eve, Kourtney Kardashian hosted a party at her house, complete with performances from Sia and Kanye's Sunday Service choir. Kim shared a number of photos of herself and her children from the night, and admitted that North had been feeling sick but had been so looking forward to going that she still went along. The star's admission divided opinion with some of her fans, with some parents believing that North should have stayed at home to rest.

Kim posted a cute photo of her children with their cousin Penelope Disick at a theme park

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares her four children with husband Kanye West. While Kim has said that she and her husband would love more children, she has recently admitted that since having her fourth baby, her brood now feels complete. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in October, Kim spoke to her family about her brood and told them that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete." The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done."

The reality star also shared a family photo with husband Kanye West

During the episode, Kim introduced baby Psalm to the family and explained the meaning behind his name. She told her family that they were initially going to call the newborn Ye, but that Kanye didn't like it because it didn't have a special meaning. "Kanye doesn't like Ye because Ye doesn't mean anything," she said. "We looked up every name in the bible that had a Ye at the beginning and the only name was Yechiel." She added that her younger sister Kylie Jenner talked them out of choosing Ye as their son's moniker, and instead they settled on Psalm. "Psalm and Saint sound good together. The kids now call him Psalm Ye," she said.

