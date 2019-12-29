Kim Kardashian divides opinion as she reveals why she felt sorry for daughter North during Christmas The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to four children

Kim Kardashian and her family were all smiles as they posed for photos at Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Eve party last week, but the reality star has since revealed that there was a lot going on behind-the-scenes. The doting mum took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the night of herself with her oldest two children, North, six, and Saint, five, and disclosed that North had been feeling really unwell, but that she had been desperate to go to the party. The star wrote: "My poor baby North wasn’t feeling good on a Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu. You can see she wasn’t feeling well but she wanted to go to the party so badly."

Kim Kardashian revealed her daughter North was sick at the Christmas Eve party

The mother-of-four added: "Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party. Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby." Kim's admission to taking North to the party despite her being ill divided some of her fans, who took to the comments section to have their say. One wrote: "Sometimes you just have to stay at home with a sick kid, keep that flu home people," while another added: "Why take a child to a party if she has the stomach flu?" However, other fans focused on the cute pictures, with one adding: "North with the stomach flu looks better than me any day," while another commented: "She's gorgeous! Hope she's much better now!"

North and her younger brother Saint posed for a photo with their famous mum

Despite feeling ill, it looked like North had a great time at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, which was hosted at Kourtney's house for the first time. The Poosh founder pulled out all the stops to make it an evening to remember, and invited stars including Sia to perform during the night. North enjoyed watching the star sing on stage with her cousin Penelope, seven, and later posed for a photo with her.

On Christmas Day, North was treated to the exact velvet jacket Michael Jackson had worn while out with Elizabeth Taylor, which Kim had won in an auction for her daughter. The star explained that she had put in a bid for the fashion item as: "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan." The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also explained that she had the sleeves of the jacket tacked up so that North could wear it now. "She's so grateful and excited," the proud mum told her followers.

