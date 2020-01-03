Vogue Williams has revealed that her young son, Teddy, had a nasty accident on holiday that left him with a bandaged foot. Although the TV presenter didn't go into details about what had happened, she shared a snap of her one-year-old sleeping soundly on Instagram Story, and captioned the post: "My poor little angel had an accident this morning. He's so brave, one procedure on his toe and he will be brand new."

Teddy hurt his toe on holiday

In another clip, Teddy seems quite happy while eating his lunch, while Vogue says to him: "Show me your foot! What did you do to your foot?" Showing his bandaged foot to the camera, she said: "Look! Oh!" We're sure he'll be fine in no time! Vogue has been enjoying a family holiday with her husband, Spencer Matthews, and their young son in St Barths for the festive period. While the family has clearly been loving their time away, the mum-of-one admitted that paparazzi photos of her on the beach had left her feeling upset.

Teddy had his foot bandaged up

Alongside the holiday snaps of herself paddleboarding on holiday in a pink bikini, she previously wrote: "Today I cried about my body, something I haven’t done in quite some time because I had gotten to a point where I was happy with myself. These pictures were taken when we were at the beach, you can’t stop paps but I get it comes with what we do. What I can’t stand is the hundreds of people commenting and even mailing me about the pictures that show cellulite on the back of my legs." She continued: "I usually let this go over my head but they were so nasty that I allowed it to really get to me. For a second I forgot how body positive I am, how happy I am in general and stupidly I allowed this to upset me. I just think that commenting on anyone’s body or appearance is so pointless and low."

