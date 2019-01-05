Vogue Williams shares candid footage of her birth experience as she makes big announcement We can't wait to tune in!

Fresh from bringing in the New Year in St Barts with husband Spencer Matthews and the Middletons, Vogue Williams has shared the trailer for her new TV show. The 33-year-old new mummy shared the promo video for Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too, which included a special glimpse of the precious moments after their son Theodore was born. Spencer tenderly wrapped newborn Theodore in a white blanket before laying on the hospital bed with Vogue - and all three of them looked exhausted! The clip also showed the parents-to-be preparing for their new arrival in the runup to Theodore's birth. Vogue captioned the video: "Very excited for you all to see our new show!!! The first episode airs on Monday at 9pm on @e4grams I’m just about ready to go through Theodore’s birth again [crying with laughter emoji]."

Spencer, Vogue and Theodore after the birth

Fans shared their excitement over the new TV show, which will be aired on E4 starting next Monday, and many left comments on Vogue's feed. One wrote: "Wooo can not wait! Congrats Vogue." Another commented: "Whoop Whoop. Congratulations- knew it would happen! This is going to be brilliant. Not to mention super entertaining." And a third added: "Good Luck Vogue ..... really looking forward to seeing u and your beautiful family x."

Vogue and Spencer welcomed their first child into the world on 5 September last year. Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton - the Duchess of Cambridge's sister - announced the arrival of their son Arthur two months later. The cousins no doubt enjoyed getting to know one another as both families met up in St Barts for New Year's Eve.

