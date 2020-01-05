Who is Phillip Schofield's wife? Everything you need to know about Stephanie Lowe The married couple celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018

Phillip Schofield is not one to shy away from the spotlight, with the silver fox thriving in the public eye since his television career began in 1980. In recent years he has presented hit breakfast show This Morning alongside his telly wife Holly Willoughby and has returned as co-host with her on ITV's Dancing On Ice this winter. The TV couple are always showcasing their fantastic chemistry, but sometimes we forget that Holly is not the 57-year-old's only leading lady. So, here is everything you need to know about Phillip Schofield's wife, Stephanie Lowe, who opts to keep out of the limelight…

Who is Stephanie Lowe and how did she meet Phillip Schofield?

Stephanie Lowe and Phil met while both working at the BBC, when he was working on children's television and she as a production assistant. The couple got married at Scotland's Ackergill Tower in 1993 and celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018.

Stephanie and Phil met at work

Has Stephanie Lowe ever been on TV?

The This Morning host and his wife appeared in a TV series in 2017 called Schofield's South African Adventure, where the couple explored South Africa, sampling local culture. It was the couple's first debut television appearance together.

Since then, we have seen Stephanie appear on Phillip's show How To Spend Well At Christmas, where the pair test out products that could make fantastic Christmas gifts right from their Oxfordshire home. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Phil said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days."

The couple have two children together, Ruby (left) and Molly (right)

Who are Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe's children?

The couple have two children together. Their eldest daughter, Molly, is 26, and their youngest, Ruby, is 23. Between them, they have over 100k Instagram followers and often post snaps alongside their famous father.

