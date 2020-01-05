Kim Kardashian sparked a huge reaction from her fans on social media on Saturday after she posted a photo of herself that had been taken when she was a teenager, which she captioned: "Baby K." The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked long, crimped hair and wore a cropped top adorned with tassels, and fans were quick to comment on just how different she looked. One wrote: "Not what I expected baby K to look like," while another wrote: "Crazy how much money can change a body," commenting on the star's figure before her implants. A third added: "You look so different!" Other followers debated over which of her children Kim looked most like, with many saying they could see Chicago, one, while others thought she looked just like North, six. "We know exactly how North is going to look," one predicted. "I see Chicago's face," another observed.

Kim Kardashian looked unrecognisable in a new throwback photo posted by the star on social media

The mother-of-four often shares throwback photos from her childhood. Kim is extremely close to her family and spends a lot of time with her siblings, nieces and nephews, and her mum, Kris Jenner. The star also has a good relationship with her late father Robert Kardashian's brother. In her 2019 round-up on Instagram, Kim shared a series of unseen family photos that had been taken over the past twelve months, which included one of herself with her four children and uncle. She simply captioned the photo: "My dad's brother."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posted a picture with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney

It's been an exciting time for Kim and her family, who looked to have had a wonderful Christmas and New Year. On Christmas Eve, Kourtney Kardashian hosted a party at her house, complete with performances from Sia and Kanye's Sunday Service choir. Kim shared a number of photos of herself and her children from the night, and admitted that North had been feeling sick but had been so looking forward to going that she still went along. The star's admission divided opinion with some of her fans, with some parents believing that North should have stayed at home to rest.

The star shares her four children with husband Kanye West. While Kim has said that she and her husband would love more children, she has recently admitted that since having her fourth baby, her brood now feels complete. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in October, Kim spoke to her family about her brood and told them that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete." The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done."

During the episode, Kim introduced baby Psalm to the family and explained the meaning behind his name. She told her family that they were initially going to call the newborn Ye, but that Kanye didn't like it because it didn't have a special meaning. "Kanye doesn't like Ye because Ye doesn't mean anything," she said. "We looked up every name in the bible that had a Ye at the beginning and the only name was Yechiel." She added that her younger sister Kylie Jenner talked them out of choosing Ye as their son's moniker, and instead they settled on Psalm. "Psalm and Saint sound good together. The kids now call him Psalm Ye," she said.

