Fearne Cotton surprised her fans on Wednesday morning after she shared a snap from her parents Mick and Lyn's wedding day. Fans were quick to notice that the TV presenter resembles her mother, who rocked a flared off-white trouser suit at her nuptials. Marking her parents' 43rd wedding anniversary, Fearne gushed in the caption: "Happy anniversary ma & pa! Loving mums wedding trouser suit and check that bow tie on Micky Cotton!!! @michaelcottonsigns (the chimney sweep hanging off mums arm is apparently good luck at weddings?)"

Fellow radio personality Reggie Yates was quick to comment, saying: "@fearnecotton you and mum are twins!!!!" Daisy Lowe remarked: "How gorgeous! Happiest anniversary to your rents." [sic] Shirlie Kemp added: "Beautiful parents and fab photo." Many fans mentioned the similarities between the mother and daughter, with one writing: "Love this... you are your beautiful mum's double." Another stated: "Fearne, you're the spitting image of your mum. Beautiful."

Fearne is Mick and Lyn's oldest child; she also has a younger brother named Jamie. Mick works as a signwriter, while her mum is an alternative therapist. The Celebrity Juice panellist, 38, is now a mother herself; she shares two children with her husband Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood - Rex, six, and four-year-old Honey. Fearne is also a step-mother to Jesse's children Arthur and Lola.

Meanwhile, in November, Fearne appeared on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, where she opened up about her failed engagement to former fiancé Jesse Jenkins, and revealed that it was actually the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding that made her realise her heart wasn't in her current relationship. "It was such a beautiful thing watching them get married," she explained. "I mean, I was there doing all the reporting. I was right outside the palace gates watching it all take place, and it started to hit home that it wasn't going to happen for me. And it was pretty much straight after that that it all just imploded."

