Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have recently adopted a rescue puppy named Petey and have been sharing some seriously cute photos of their children Luna and Miles helping him settle into his new home. But after Chrissy uploaded a picture on Instagram of Luna cuddling Petey as he slept on the sofa, she admitted in the caption that she had messed up as her puppy was yet to sleep in its crate. Fans were quick to share their opinions on whether or not Petey should be sleeping in one, with one writing: "They don't need one," while another posted: "I've never crated any of my dogs. And neither have they ever had any accident in the house." However, others were quick to encourage Chrissy not to give up on the crate training. "Train your pup to use the crate, it really does help," one wrote, while another added: "Crate training Is hard but worth it."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend divided fans with how they are training their new puppy

Little Petey has bought so much joy into the Teigen household since they bought him home, and Luna has been especially pleased with the new arrival. In another hilarious video, the little girl was heard calling her dad by his first name as she asked him if he wanted to hold the dog. In the footage posted on Chrissy's Instagram account, the three-year-old asked him: "John, would you like to hold her?" John appeared stunned as Chrissy laughed, and quickly told his daughter: "John? I'm not John. I'm your dad."

Chrissy and John adopted Petey from the same litter as Kris Jenner's puppy Bridgette

Petey is from the same litter as Kris Jenner's new puppy, Bridgette. The famous momager announced the arrival of her newest family member on Monday, taking to Instagram to share a video of the tiny dog running around outside. "Welcome to the fam Bridgette," she wrote. Petey and Bridgette came from The Wagmore Pet Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles. Ellen DeGeneres had first shed light on the abandoned puppies who needed a home on Instagram, describing the situation as "dire."

Ellen – who has a rescue dog called Wally who also came from the same rescue centre – had shared a picture of ten rescue dogs – eight puppies and their mum and dad – who were all in need of a home. The star wrote alongside the photo: "This is our dog Wally’s family. They all need homes. PLEASE help if you can. #repost @wagmorpets Dire situation. 10 dogs need help now! 8 puppies plus mom and dad. None have any vetting. We need to raise $$ to cover costs. Please if you can send even $5 it will help! Venmo is Wagmorpets dogs and puppies will be available soon. But right now we need to make sure they are safe and healthy. #myrescue #ellen #poodles."

