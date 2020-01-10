Victoria Beckham has led the tributes to Ed Filipowski, a PR titan who died at his home in New York after complications following a recent surgery at the age of 58. Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a beautiful black-and-white portrait of Ed, and added: "This is heartbreaking. So deeply saddened to hear that Ed Filipowski passed away today. He was the kindest man and an incredible force in the industry. I am lucky he was an integral part of my extended VB team family for many years. RIP Ed. I will miss you. Sending love to his family and all at @kcdworldwide." Ed was co-chairman of KCD, a public relations agency based in New York.

Ed was undoubtedly one of the fashion industry's most powerful figures, and was known for his kind nature. Fashion firm KCD has an impressive 35-year history and has represented some of fashion's biggest designers, from Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs to Balmain and Alexander McQueen.

Speaking about Ed, Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, said: "Anyone who ever had the privilege of working with Ed knew he was far more than a particularly brilliant public relations executive. Thanks to his terrific sense of loyalty, he was always able to make kindness and respect central to every single thing he did. Ed became godfather to so many designers over the years, from the great and the good to those who were just starting out—he did so much for our fashion funders—and he treated each and every one of them the same way; totally supportive and unflinchingly honest."

Anna added: "Ed was always the first to pick up the phone and ask what he could do to help. And help he always did. For someone who preferred to be behind the scenes, he was at the center of absolutely everything."

