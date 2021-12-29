Victoria Beckham reveals the first thing she does every morning – and it may surprise you The mum-of-four previously shared her diet and fitness secrets on Instagram

Victoria Beckham is known for her dedication to a healthy lifestyle, with daily two-hour workouts and a nutritious diet a regular part of her routine.

And while we may not have the motivation or the stamina to replicate her entire health and fitness plan, there is one simple thing the fashion designer swears by that we will be incorporating into our New Year health kick – and it costs less than £10.

The mum-of-four previously shared all the details of her morning health and fitness routine on Instagram Stories, revealing that not only does her daughter Harper sometimes prepare her breakfast, but there is also one key ingredient she won't start her day without - apple cider vinegar.

Victoria Beckham starts her day with some apple cider vinegar

"First thing I do every morning is… 2 tsp of Apple Cider Vinegar," Victoria shared alongside a photo of her Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar on her kitchen table. "Followed by… fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water."

Victoria continued by sharing a look at the breakfast her daughter had made for her – chia seeds with almond milk, with a "random raspberry" in the mix, which was served in a plastic lunchbox. The mum-of-four followed up her breakfast with "a few" coffees from the family's barista-quality coffee machine, before hitting their home gym for a two-hour workout – and all before doing the school run. Phew!

Harper made breakfast for her mum on Thursday

While the former Spice Girls star didn't explain why she consumes apple cider vinegar each day, it is considered to be a great weight loss aid and a way to help control your blood sugar. A number of famous faces have previously revealed how apple cider vinegar is a key part of their daily diet, including Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff and Katy Perry.

Victoria is committed to her daily routine, and previously said that she typically runs on the treadmill for an hour before doing toning and conditioning movements with a personal trainer. Victoria recently opened up about her body image and confidence in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying it had taken her "a long, long time" to accept her flaws.

Victoria follows breakfast with coffee and a two-hour workout

Victoria said: "Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that. It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually I’m all right." The star added that with four children and her husband David Beckham, she is content and is now happy with her body. Growing up, she said, "you obsess over the silliest of things".

