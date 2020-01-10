Victoria Beckham makes her back to work outfit look so chic with one simple accessory The fashion mogul looks amazing in her smart office look…

On Friday morning, Victoria Beckham told her followers that she was back to work. Fresh from her holidays to Morocco and the Cotswolds over the festive period, it appeared that VB was really looking forward to returning to the regular, 9-5 mode and on Friday, she wore a fab new outfit to mark the occasion. The former Spice Girl wore an amazing pair of black trousers from her own collection, a white shirt and high heels. Sounds pretty straightforward, but VB added a black corsage on her collar which really elevated the look. Gorgeous! Standing in her hallway, posing up a storm with her Posh Spice-style 'Victory' sign, the 48-year-old wrote: "Back to work in a monochrome look from a collection I’m launching very soon!! x VB."

Victoria's work outfit had a feminine touch

We love having an insight into the fashionista's wardrobe through social media, it's a great way to keep up with the stylish star. On Wednesday, Victoria showed some of her favourite Christmas presents she had received, including some gorgeous jewellery from one of bestie's, Eva Longoria.

Eva gifted VB a goregous bracelet for Christmas

Despite the fact the Hollywood actress lives thousands of miles away, Eva proved she is always thinking about the well-being of her friend. The former Desperate Housewives actress gifted her pal a beautiful gold and diamond evil eye bracelet, which is meant to protect from any wrong-doing. Captioning a close-up of her new piece of jewellery, Victoria wrote: "Kisses @evalongoria x. This evil eye for protection means so much, will wear it always x."

Eva and Victoria have been firm friends for years and recently, Eva was even made Harper and Cruz's godmother. Victoria frequently dresses her actress pal for events and they always have lovely things to say about one another in interviews.

Eva has previously described Victoria as "the most beautiful woman inside and out" and said she's the "funniest person alive" thanks to her dry sense of humour. #FriendshipGoals right there!

